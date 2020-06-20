United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 202,503 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 202,503 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,432,000 after buying an additional 114,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 294,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 128,549 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

