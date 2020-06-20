United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 17,543 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,543 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Paypal stock opened at $164.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $197.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

