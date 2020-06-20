United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, Director Roger Fradin sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $36,017.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,272 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $182.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

