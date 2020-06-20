United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103,812 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,621,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,251 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,322,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,730,000 after acquiring an additional 988,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

