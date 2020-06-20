United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Paychex by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Paychex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.51. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.