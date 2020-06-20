United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC raised its stake in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in BCE by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BCE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5883 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 89.77%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

