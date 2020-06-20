United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,781,000 after acquiring an additional 690,726 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 750,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,713,000 after buying an additional 88,113 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,027,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 260,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $36.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $258,196.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

