United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 136.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,833 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,642 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $3,822,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,901 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,868,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.16.

Shares of AMAT opened at $60.95 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

