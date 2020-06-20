United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,855 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

