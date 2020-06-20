United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,641 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $51.26 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97.

