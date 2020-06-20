United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020 // Comments off

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,641 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $51.26 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.