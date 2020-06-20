United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

