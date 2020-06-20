United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 132,669 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1,849.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,669 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $384,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 66.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 63,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 19.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

