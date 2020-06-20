UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UMICORE GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised UMICORE GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ING Group lowered UMICORE GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMICORE GRP/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

UMICY opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. UMICORE GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

