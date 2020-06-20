UBS Group Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €5.40 ($6.07) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.42) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €5.93 ($6.67).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

FRA DBK opened at €8.34 ($9.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.13. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($20.78).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.