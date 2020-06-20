UBS Group Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNP. HSBC set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €37.20 ($41.80) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.70 ($38.99) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.18 ($47.40).

Shares of BNP opened at €35.30 ($39.66) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($77.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €31.20 and a 200-day moving average of €40.38.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

