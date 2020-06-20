UBS Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €3.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €3.50 ($3.93) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.90 ($4.38) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.10 ($3.48) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €3.50 ($3.93) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.34 ($4.88).

Shares of CBK opened at €3.85 ($4.33) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €3.61 and its 200-day moving average is €4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.28. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of €6.83 ($7.68).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

