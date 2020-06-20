Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 125.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,591 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 166.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $4,695,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,560,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,638,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of UBER opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.