Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 35,228 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,228 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AlarmCom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AlarmCom by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in AlarmCom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in AlarmCom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AlarmCom by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

AlarmCom stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $47,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 458,724 shares in the company, valued at $17,027,834.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $176,394.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,940.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,706,103 shares of company stock valued at $268,652,579 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

