Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 329,792 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 329,792 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.12% of CommVault Systems worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 39.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,513,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,221,000 after purchasing an additional 999,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,502,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,203,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.73.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

