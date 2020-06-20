Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 1,129,542 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,129,542 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of MGIC Investment worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 71,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in MGIC Investment by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MTG opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

In related news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.