Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 261.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,805 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.73% of Intersect ENT worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $12.06 on Friday. Intersect ENT Inc has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XENT. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intersect ENT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

