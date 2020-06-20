Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 46,136 Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,761,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after buying an additional 507,150 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after buying an additional 308,157 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 377,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 240,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,022,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of SON stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

