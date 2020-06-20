Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 13,099 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 107.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RLI by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,768,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,451,000 after purchasing an additional 370,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $81.92 on Friday. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

