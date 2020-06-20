Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,882,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,610,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Linde by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,846,000 after buying an additional 195,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Linde by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after buying an additional 949,256 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.05. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

