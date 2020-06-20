Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,991 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $82.28 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

