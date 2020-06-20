Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 114.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.12% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,419.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 586,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,232,307.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,165 over the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

