Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,093 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.