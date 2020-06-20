Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 327,493 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 250.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $98.73 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

