Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,764 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

TVTY stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Tivity Health Inc has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $520.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a positive return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $337.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

