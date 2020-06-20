Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 74,419 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,419 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of Montreal worth $17,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 630,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $55.73 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.