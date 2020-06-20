Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 39,600 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $15,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AU. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 92.4% in the first quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,349,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,062 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,399,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after purchasing an additional 581,216 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,837,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

AU stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

