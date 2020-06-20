Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 305.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.61% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $66,233,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,658,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 526,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 313,496 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 381,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 277,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $36.73 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 408.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,073.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $505,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,815 shares of company stock worth $3,164,730 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

