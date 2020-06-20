Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $17.47 Million Investment in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of Trade Desk as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $16,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $468,143.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,963.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.69, for a total value of $547,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,136.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,684 shares of company stock valued at $102,519,005 in the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.07.

TTD opened at $394.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.43, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $406.55.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

