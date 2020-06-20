Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.55% of Brunswick worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -239.92 and a beta of 2.10. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

