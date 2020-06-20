Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $16.99 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 68.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $61,001,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,342,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after buying an additional 843,712 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,588,000 after buying an additional 697,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,874,000 after buying an additional 540,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 63.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,171,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,599,000 after acquiring an additional 455,290 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRC opened at $37.20 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

