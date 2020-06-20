Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of Molina Healthcare worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.31.

Shares of MOH opened at $179.75 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $196.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.84 and its 200-day moving average is $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

