Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of Momo worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Momo by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

MOMO stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

MOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

