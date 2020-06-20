Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.36% of Inogen worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Inogen by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inogen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Inogen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

INGN stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Inogen Inc has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $76.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $88.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Inogen from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

