Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 422,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 67,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 429,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles A. Anderson purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $752,320.00. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

