Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.99

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.99 and traded as high as $14.85. Transcontinental shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 303,266 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCL.A shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.