TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of TRANSAT AT in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

TSE TRZ opened at C$6.12 on Wednesday. TRANSAT AT has a 1 year low of C$4.68 and a 1 year high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $229.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.48.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

