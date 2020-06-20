Traders Purchase Large Volume of ABM Industries Call Options (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,322 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,673% compared to the typical daily volume of 131 call options.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. State Street Corp grew its position in ABM Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,218,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,632,000 after buying an additional 801,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,664,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,881,000 after purchasing an additional 516,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 278,490 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 243,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CL King raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

ABM opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.