Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.53 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $5.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $127.67 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,249,000 after acquiring an additional 186,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,599,000 after buying an additional 269,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

