TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,229 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLX opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.04. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 12.40%. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.39. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 84.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

