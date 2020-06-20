Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,767 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 7.4% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 141,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd alerts:

NYSE TPZ opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

About Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.