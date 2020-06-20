Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.76 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ventas were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,588,000 after purchasing an additional 989,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,868,000 after acquiring an additional 116,884 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 2.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,660,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,090,000 after acquiring an additional 461,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,279,000 after acquiring an additional 295,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,630,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,497,000 after acquiring an additional 553,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus dropped their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

