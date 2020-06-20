Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 63,192 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 262.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63,192 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after buying an additional 1,499,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after buying an additional 976,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,237,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after buying an additional 237,852 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $79.18 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

