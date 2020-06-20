TheStreet Upgrades O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut O2Micro International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,376,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,225 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.81% of O2Micro International worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.