TheStreet Upgrades O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut O2Micro International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.
About O2Micro International
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.
