Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

THC opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.30. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $3,137,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,080,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2,780.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.