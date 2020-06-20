Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) Insider Rachel Osborne Buys 33,333 Shares of Stock

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) insider Rachel Osborne acquired 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £24,999.75 ($31,818.44).

Shares of TED stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 million and a P/E ratio of 36.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 247.29. Ted Baker plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.05 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,378 ($17.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on TED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ted Baker from GBX 146.57 ($1.87) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ted Baker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 524.17 ($6.67).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

